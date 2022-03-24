News
Rediff.com  » Sports » BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup

BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup

Last updated on: March 24, 2022 16:28 IST
2022 Qatar World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy BYJU'S/Twitter

Indian education technology firm BYJU'S was named as a sponsor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.

Financial details of the agreement were not announced.

 

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," said BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in a statement.

Kay Madati, chief commercial officer of world soccer's governing body FIFA, said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
