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Why Lakshya Sen's Absence Matters For India's Thomas Cup Hopes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 15:41 IST

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India's Thomas Cup campaign faces a setback as Lakshya Sen is ruled out of the crucial semifinal clash against France due to an elbow injury.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

Key Points

  • Lakshya Sen is ruled out of the Thomas Cup semifinal against France due to a swollen right elbow.
  • Ayush Shetty will replace Lakshya Sen in the opening singles match against Christo Popov.
  • Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will play the second and third singles matches, respectively.
  • India secured a spot in the Thomas Cup semifinals, guaranteeing a medal.
  • Badminton Association of India remains confident in the team's ability to win despite Lakshya Sen's absence.

India will be without the services of Lakshya Sen during their semifinal clash against France in the Thomas Cup Finals as he is recovering from a swollen right elbow.

The 24-year-old Lakshya had saved two match points to script an 18-21 22-20 21-17 victory over world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in a marathon clash lasting one hour and 28 minutes, as India notched up a commanding 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

 

Lakshya Sen's Injury Details

However, the Commonwealth Games champion hurt his elbow while diving for a shot during an intense rally.

"Lakshya is dealing with a swollen playing arm, particularly around the elbow, after his fall in yesterday's match against Chou Tien Chen. He is also struggling with blisters on his feet," former India coach and his mentor Vimal Kumar told PTI.

India's Lineup Changes For Semifinal

With Lakshya unavailable, young Ayush Shetty will play the opening singles against world No. 4 Christo Popov, who had defeated the Indian in their only meeting at the Hylo Open in 2024.

World No. 30 Kidambi Srikanth, who had won six matches during India's title run in 2022, will feature in the second singles against world No. 10 Alex Lanier.

Key Matchups To Watch

HS Prannoy, who has delivered as a third singles player, will then take on world No. 17 Toma Junior Popov, who has a 1-0 head-to-head record against the Indian, having beaten him at the All England Championships in 2025.

If the tie extends beyond the singles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun are slated to face Eloi Adam and Leo Rossi in the first doubles.

In the concluding match, world No. 4 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Popov brothers.

BAI's Confidence Despite Setback

"I dont think it is a set back, we have a good team, every one is confident and if we can pull this match, hopefully Lakshya will be available for the final," Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra said.

Under tournament regulations, ties generally follow player rankings, with the highest-ranked singles and doubles players from each team facing their counterparts.

However, if players are scheduled to compete in both singles and doubles, they must complete their singles matches before pairing up in doubles.

In France's case, this means all three singles matches will be played first, followed by the doubles.

India are assured of a medal after reaching the semifinals. The country had won the Thomas Cup in 2022 and also claimed bronze medals in 1952, 1955 and 1979.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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