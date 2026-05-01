How India Secured Thomas Cup Semifinal Berth

India secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Chinese Taipei, propelled by Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, and Ayush Shetty, to advance to the Thomas Cup semifinals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lakshya Sen saved two match points to defeat world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in a thrilling match.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a crucial doubles victory against Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin.

Ayush Shetty delivered the final blow, defeating Lin Chun-Yi to seal India's 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

India, the 2022 champions, have secured a medal in the prestigious Thomas Cup Finals.

Vimal Kumar praised the team's belief, preparation, and growing strength in Indian badminton.

Lakshya Sen saved two match points to beat world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty added a gritty doubles win, before Ayush Shetty delivered the final blow as India registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei to storm into the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals on Friday.

Lakshya, who kept on trailing for the better part of the contest, showed remarkable resilience to script an 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 victory in a marathon clash lasting one hour and 28 minutes.

World No. 4 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games champions, then defeated Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin 23-21 19-21 21-12 in an hour and 15 minutes to put India in a commanding position.

The onus then shifted to Ayush Shetty, and the youngster delivered.

The 20-year-old, who recently reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, produced a breathtaking display, blending disciplined defence with attacking flair to notch up a 21-16, 21-17 win over world No. 8 and reigning All England Open Badminton Championships champion Lin Chun-Yi in the second singles to seal the contest. "This is not just a win to celebrate-it's a performance to remember. One that reflects belief, preparation, and the growing strength of Indian badminton," former India coach Vimal Kumar said.

India, the 2022 champions, will face either France or Japan in the semifinals.

The victory also assured India a medal in the prestigious Thomas Cup Finals, regarded as the World Men's Team Championships.

India had won the Thomas Cup in 2022, besides winning bronze medals in 1952, 1955, and 1979. ""The team has every reason to be proud. And perhaps more importantly, this is the kind of victory that builds belief for what lies ahead," Vimal added.

Lakshya Sen's Comeback Victory Against Chou Tien Chen

With the head-to-head locked at 4-4 prior to this contest, the two engaged in another absorbing duel marked by long rallies, precise stroke-play and intense momentum swings.

Chou displayed his experience in the opening game, recovering from 10-15 down and overturning a late deficit to take the lead.

Lakshya, however, responded under pressure in the second game. Trailing 13-17, the Indian reeled off four straight points to draw level. Chou earned two match points, but Lakshya held his nerve, saving both before closing out the game to force a decider.

The 36-year-old Chou appeared to fade physically in the third game as Lakshya seized control with an 11-7 lead at the interval and maintained his composure to seal the contest.

Satwik-Chirag's Doubles Dominance

Satwik and Chirag struggled early, with multiple service fault calls disrupting their rhythm as they trailed 8-13 after being level at 5-5.

The Taiwanese kept their lifts flat and fast, forcing Chirag to vary angles and take pace off the rallies, but Chiu and Wang maintained control at 18-15.

Satwik and Chirag, however, refused to concede. They clawed back to 18-19 before a sharp body smash handed the Taiwanese two game points.

The Indians saved both under pressure and earned a game point of their own, eventually converting it after drawing an error to snatch the opening game.

The second game remained tight, with both pairs locked at 8-8 in the early exchanges. Service issues continued to haunt the Indians, including another height fault and a long flick serve, but they still managed to carry a slender one-point lead into the interval.

From 14-11 up, Satwik and Chirag looked set to consolidate, but the Taiwanese fought back to level terms. A flurry of attacking exchanges followed, with momentum swinging both ways before Chiu and Wang edged ahead late to force a decider.

The third game saw a complete shift in control. The Indians came out aggressive and precise, racing to a 9-3 lead and extending it to a six-point cushion at the break amid a charged atmosphere with drums, horns and relentless crowd support.

With Satwik dominating at the net and from the backcourt, the Indian pair stretched the lead to 13-6 and then 15-7. Satwik and Chirag soon earned a cluster of match points and sealed the contest comfortably, putting India firmly in control of the tie.

Ayush Shetty Seals The Victory

Ayush delivered a composed and attacking performance to outplay Lin, who wasn't 100 per cent as he has been managing a leg injury, the heavy strapping being an indicator.

Trailing 7-11 in the opening game, Ayush showed patience in defence before unleashing his attacking game, reeling off a series of winners to turn it around at 13-12.

With Lin struggling to penetrate his defence and committing errors, the Indian surged ahead with seven straight points to open up a 17-13 lead, eventually closing out the game with a fierce cross-court smash.

Ayush carried the momentum into the second game, overcoming an early deficit to take control at 9-7 and extending it to 11-8 at the break as Lin's attack continued to falter.

Backed by vocal support from the Indian camp and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Ayush maintained his dominance, dictating rallies and punishing loose returns with powerful smashes to move to 15-11 and then 19-13.

Lin attempted a late fightback, narrowing the gap to 16-19, but Ayush stayed composed in the closing exchanges, earning multiple match points and sealing the contest when his opponent went long. As the winning point was secured, Indian teammates rushed onto the court, forming a tight huddle before breaking into celebratory circles, capturing the emotional moment.