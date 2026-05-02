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Home  » Sports » McLaren's Norris beats Antonelli for Miami Grand Prix sprint pole

McLaren's Norris beats Antonelli for Miami Grand Prix sprint pole

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May 02, 2026 11:39 IST

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Lando Norris seized pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, signalling a major performance boost for McLaren with their latest car upgrades.

McLaren's Lando Norris poses after qualifying in pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida

McLaren's Lando Norris poses after qualifying in pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, at Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lando Norris secured pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, showcasing McLaren's upgraded car performance.
  • Kimi Antonelli finished second, denying McLaren a one-two finish in the sprint race qualifying.
  • McLaren's upgrades have significantly improved grip, boosting confidence for the main Miami Grand Prix race.
  • Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified fifth for the sprint race, highlighting the competitive field.
  • The Miami Grand Prix is the first race since new engine rules were implemented to enhance racing and safety.

Formula One world champion Lando Norris took pole position for Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race with Mercedes' title leader Kimi Antonelli second fastest to deny McLaren a one-two on the starting grid.

Norris lapped the Hard Rock Stadium with a best time of one minute 27.869 seconds, beating last year's teenage sprint pole sitter by 0.222.

 

Australian teammate Oscar Piastri will line up third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the second row.

The main grand prix, fourth round of the season, is on Sunday.

"A perfect result for us. A nice way to reward the team," said Norris, who won last year's sprint and finished second to Piastri in the Sunday race.

McLaren's Upgrades Pay Off

"We have a lot of new upgrades on the car. It's nice to feel some grip again and to reward the guys and the girls that have put a lot of work into this," he added.

"I've always loved Miami on and off the track. It's the beginning of the weekend, so still a long way to go but nice to tick things off by doing this."

McLaren have won the last two Miami Grands Prix, a race now in its fifth edition and that Mercedes -- triumphant in the first three rounds of the season -- have yet to win.

Norris is the first driver to beat Mercedes to a pole of any sorts this season, and he said it showed the heavily upgraded car had moved in the right direction with more grip.

New Engine Rules Debut

Sunday's race, the first of the year in the United States, is also the first since the new engine rules were tweaked to allow more flat out racing in qualifying and to improve safety.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen qualified fifth fastest for a 100km race that pays out eight points to the winner.

Mercedes' George Russell, second in the standings but nine points behind Antonelli, was sixth and ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Alpine's Franco Colapinto at a track where overtaking has been easier than most.

Reactions From The Grid

"Pretty surprising how big a jump McLaren and Ferrari made. That's pretty damn impressive," said Russell, winner of the opener in Australia.

"From my side, I've been struggling. Miami is not a track I love, especially in those hotter conditions but it's only Sprint Qualifying, so let's see what tomorrow brings."

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Aston Martin's dismal season continued with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll bringing up the rear, behind newcomers Cadillac once again.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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