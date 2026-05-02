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Leeds United beat Burnley, boost Premier League survival hopes

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May 02, 2026 10:00 IST

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Leeds United's 3-1 victory over Burnley has significantly boosted their Premier League survival hopes, pushing them further away from the relegation zone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores Leeds United's third goal during the Premier League match against Burnley at Elland Road, Leeds, on Friday.

IMAGE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores Leeds United's third goal during the Premier League match against Burnley at Elland Road, Leeds, on Friday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points

  • Leeds United defeated Burnley 3-1, significantly improving their chances of avoiding Premier League relegation.
  • Anton Stach's early goal set the tone for Leeds United's dominant performance against Burnley.
  • Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin added crucial goals in the second half to secure the victory for Leeds.
  • Burnley's loss confirms their relegation from the Premier League, marking a disappointing end to their season.

Leeds United continued to move clear of relegation danger with a 3-1 home win over Burnley on Friday, which saw them climb to 14th in the Premier League standings.

Leeds advanced to 43 points from 35 games, with three fixtures still to complete, nine points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

 

Early Goal Sets The Tone For Leeds

Anton Stach netted with a low long-range shot into the bottom corner in the eighth minute, catching visiting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scrambling to get into position to give Leeds a positive start.

Two goals in four minutes soon after the break saw them make sure of the vital points.

Second Half Surge Secures Victory

Noah Okafor scores Leeds United's second goal.

IMAGE: Noah Okafor scores Leeds United's second goal. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Noah Okafor added the second after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s clever back heel put Jayden Bogle free on the right to provide the pass in the 52nd minute, and Calvert-Lewin scrambled home the third in the 56th minute after Dubravka parried Ao Tanaka’s shot.

Burnley had the ball in the net in the 68th minute but Lucas Pires’ effort was chalked off for offside after a VAR check. But within three minutes Frenchman Loum Tchaouna thrashed home at the end of Jaidon Anthony’s searching pass to pull one back.

Burnley's Relegation Confirmed

Burnley, whose relegation was confirmed when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor last week, were playing a first match since this week’s departure of manager Scott Parker, with Mike Jackson again taking over in an interim role.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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