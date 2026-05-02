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Home  » Sports » Former F1 driver and Paralympic champ Alex Zanardi passes away

Former F1 driver and Paralympic champ Alex Zanardi passes away

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May 02, 2026 15:14 IST

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Alex Zanardi, the former Formula One driver who became a Paralympic champion after a devastating racing accident, died at the age of 59, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and sporting excellence.

Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi gives a thumbs up before the start of an LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 19, 2003.

IMAGE: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi gives a thumbs up before the start of an LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track, October 19, 2003. Photograph: Giampiero Sposito/Reuters

Key Points

  • Alex Zanardi, former F1 driver, dies at 59 after a life of sporting achievements.
  • Zanardi won back-to-back CART series championships in 1997 and 1998.
  • He became a Paralympic champion in para-cycling after losing both legs in a racing accident.
  • Zanardi secured four gold and two silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.
  • He was seriously injured in 2020 after being hit by a truck during a para-cycling relay.

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a racing crash and went on to win Paralympic gold medals, has died at the age of 59, his family said on Saturday.

Zanardi, from Bologna, made his F1 debut in 1991 and later achieved success in the CART series in the United States, winning back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

 

His life took a dramatic turn in September 2001 when he was involved in a high-speed crash during a CART race in Germany that led to the amputation of both legs.

Zanardi's Paralympic Triumph

Alex Zanardi crosses the finish line in the Handcycle Division during the 2007 ING New York City Marathon in New York, November 4, 2007.

IMAGE: Alex Zanardi crosses the finish line in the Handcycle Division during the 2007 ING New York City Marathon in New York, November 4, 2007. Photograph: Chip East/Reuters

Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy's most successful Paralympic athletes.

He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," his family said in a statement.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

A Legacy of Inspiration

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

Zanardi also claimed multiple world championship titles in para-cycling and became a powerful advocate for athletes with disabilities.

His life took another blow in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity para-cycling relay in Tuscany. He sustained serious head injuries and spent years undergoing treatment.

Source: REUTERS
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