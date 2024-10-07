India to take on Togo in Davis Cup play-offs

IMAGE: The Davis Cup Trophy. Photograph: Davis Cup / X

India will play against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs to be held between January 31 and February 2 next year, according to the draw conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in London on Monday.

The draw, which includes both World Group I and II play-offs, will see 52 nations compete in 26 home-and-away ties around the globe from either January 31-February 1 or February 1-2.

World Group I play-offs will feature 26 countries while another 26 will compete in World Group II play-offs.

India will feature in the World Group I Play-offs with the dates to be determined by the host nation.

An official of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) told PTI that its team will play at home.

"It will be a home tie for our team," the official said.

India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in the 2024 play-offs in February in Islamabad to qualify for the World Group I. However, the Indian team lost to Sweden in Stockholm in September to drop down to Group I play-offs again for the 2025 edition.

According to the official Davis Cup website, the choice of ground for the tie between India and Togo will be decided by lot at a later stage.

Under the competition format, if the nations competing against each other have never previously met, last time met before 1970, or if they last faced each other at a neutral venue, then the choice of ground is decided by lot.

India is yet to win the Davis Cup, having finished runner-up three times -- 1966, 1974 and 1987.

The revised Davis Cup structure for the 2025 season has required some nations to play at a higher level than would have been the case in the previous format.

Two nations which lost World Group II ties in September -- and would have competed in the 2025 World Group II play-offs -- will compete in the World Group I play-offs, the ITF said.

Four nations which did not win promotion from regional Group III events -- and would not have played again until the 2025 Group III events -- will now contest the World Group II pay-offs next year.

Winning nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs will compete in World Group I ties in September alongside the losing nations from the 2025 Qualifiers first round.

Losing nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs and winning nations from the World Group II play-offs will compete in World Group II ties in September, the ITF added.