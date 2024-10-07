News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Masood, Shafique hit 50s to rally Pakistan on Day 1

PIX: Masood, Shafique hit 50s to rally Pakistan on Day 1

October 07, 2024 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood during their second wicket partnership on Day 1 of the first Test in Multan on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan captain Shan Masood combined with opener Abdullah Shafique in a burgeoning 114-run stand to steer the hosts to 122/1 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday.

Gus Atkinson got Saim Ayub caught behind for four in the only dismissal in the morning session following Masood's decision to bat after winning the toss.

The Pakistan captain's unbeaten 61 included seven fours, while Shafique, batting on 53, hit five fours and a six.

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays the pull shot

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood during their second wicket partnership on Day 1 of the first Test in Multan on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan did not start well though and Ayub tickled an Atkinson delivery down the leg side to be caught behind in the fourth over of the day.

 

Masood, then on 16, was given lbw to Brydon Carse in the debutant seamer's second over but the batter reviewed the decision and got it overturned after replays confirmed the ball had pitched outside the leg stump.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood bats on Day 1

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood during their second wicket partnership on Day 1 of the first Test in Multan on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Masood went on to take two runs off Atkinson to race to a 43-ball fifty.

Shafique got a reprieve on 35 when he went for a risky single and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope's direct throw narrowly missed the stumps.

England's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood during their second wicket partnership on Day 1 of the first Test in Multan on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He stepped out and hit Shoaib Bashir for a six to bring up his fifty.

England's regular captain Ben Stokes missed the Test with a hamstring injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant's Break Turning Point Of WC Final
Pant's Break Turning Point Of WC Final
Hardik's No-Look Shot Steals the Show
Hardik's No-Look Shot Steals the Show
The Records Hardik Set In Gwalior
The Records Hardik Set In Gwalior
Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP
Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP
'I Quit My Job Because I Was Miserable'
'I Quit My Job Because I Was Miserable'
4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal
4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal
PV inventory at record high; auto retail sales dip 9%
PV inventory at record high; auto retail sales dip 9%

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja

Dada, Lara Celebrate Durga Puja

Mayank Yadav's Dream Debut

Mayank Yadav's Dream Debut

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances