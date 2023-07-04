News
India beat Kuwait 5-4 in penalties to win 9th SAFF Championship title

India beat Kuwait 5-4 in penalties to win 9th SAFF Championship title

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 04, 2023 23:04 IST
IMAGE: India beat Kuwait in penalties to lift the title for the ninth time. Photograph: Kind courtesy AIFF/Twitter

Hosts India clinched the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time after beating Kuwait 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 in 120 minutes in the summit clash in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

After five rounds of penalty kicks the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied.

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khaled Hajiah's shot to hand victory the home side.

 

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

Source: PTI
BCCI picks Agarkar as Team India's chief selector
New teams and format introduced in I-League
'Would love to work with Coco Gauff'
Indian jailed for 40 yrs for killing wife, 2 kids in UK
Alcaraz, Rybakina advance as rain plays havoc
Shinde's Sena anxious over induction of NCP ministers
BCCI picks Agarkar as Team India's chief selector
