News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India Honours World Champion Nikhat Zareen

India Honours World Champion Nikhat Zareen

By Rediff Sports
May 25, 2022 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

World Champion Nikhat Zareen was honoured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Nikhat is only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA women's World Boxing Championships on May 19, 2022.

Also felicitated were Bronze medalists Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg).

Please click on the images for glimpses of the felicitation ceremony...

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen shows her gold medal at the felicitation.
All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nikhat, 25, is only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

 

IMAGE: The sports minister with the World Champion.

 

IMAGE: Nikhat flanked by Manisha Moun, right, and Parveen Hooda.

 

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh with Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen.

 

IMAGE: Ajay Singh -- who is also the CEO of Spice Jet -- with Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen.

 

IMAGE: Manisha has also won a bronze medal in the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

 

IMAGE: Manisha, 24, is a featherweight class boxer.

 

IMAGE: Parveen packed good punches to bag a bronze in the 63kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

 

IMAGE: The bronze at the Women's World Boxing Championships is the first medal for Parveen.

 

IMAGE: Bhaskar Bhatt, who was instrumental in the success of India's youth team, was named India's chief women's boxing coach last November.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! World Champion Speaks
EXCLUSIVE! World Champion Speaks
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
Hurdles have made me mentally strong: Nikhat
Hurdles have made me mentally strong: Nikhat
J-K: Newborn, found alive after being buried, dies
J-K: Newborn, found alive after being buried, dies
Hindustan Motors in talks with European co for EVs
Hindustan Motors in talks with European co for EVs
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Hindu seer files plea against Places of Worship Act
Hindu seer files plea against Places of Worship Act

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Lovlina reflects on 'learnings' from recent losses

Lovlina reflects on 'learnings' from recent losses

What World Champ Nikhat Said About Hijab

What World Champ Nikhat Said About Hijab

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances