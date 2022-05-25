India Honours World Champion Nikhat Zareen

World Champion Nikhat Zareen was honoured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Nikhat is only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA women's World Boxing Championships on May 19, 2022.

Also felicitated were Bronze medalists Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg).

Please click on the images for glimpses of the felicitation ceremony...

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen shows her gold medal at the felicitation.

All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Nikhat, 25, is only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

IMAGE: The sports minister with the World Champion.

IMAGE: Nikhat flanked by Manisha Moun, right, and Parveen Hooda.

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh with Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen.

IMAGE: Ajay Singh -- who is also the CEO of Spice Jet -- with Nikhat, Manisha and Parveen.

IMAGE: Manisha has also won a bronze medal in the 2019 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

IMAGE: Manisha, 24, is a featherweight class boxer.

IMAGE: Parveen packed good punches to bag a bronze in the 63kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

IMAGE: The bronze at the Women's World Boxing Championships is the first medal for Parveen.

IMAGE: Bhaskar Bhatt, who was instrumental in the success of India's youth team, was named India's chief women's boxing coach last November.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com