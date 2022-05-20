News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nikhat Zareen, The New Queen of Indian Boxing!

Nikhat Zareen, The New Queen of Indian Boxing!

By Rediff Sports
May 20, 2022 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was a memorable night for Indian boxing as Nikhat Zareen stormed to the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Nikhat clinched the coveted gold in the flyweight (52 kg) division with an emphatic 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in Nikhat's favour.

Nikhat is the only fifth Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion MC Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

It was also India's first gold medal at the World Boxing Championships since Mary Kom won it in 2018.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Nikhat Zareen's puglistic feat.

 

IMAGE: Nikhat with her gold medal. Photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nikhat registerz an emphatic 5-0 win over Jitpong Jutamas in the final.

 

IMAGE: Nikhat with the coaches.

 

IMAGE: Nikhat's father being congratulated by friends and relatives in Hyderabad.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!
India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!
Nikhat Zareen's Chance At World Glory
Nikhat Zareen's Chance At World Glory
They wanted her to marry. She took up BOXING
They wanted her to marry. She took up BOXING
CBI files fresh case against Lalu, raids 17 locations
CBI files fresh case against Lalu, raids 17 locations
'This may indeed be India's moment'
'This may indeed be India's moment'
Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz
Play The MAZEDAAR Bollywood Quiz
Dating Quiz: What is a Thirst Trap?
Dating Quiz: What is a Thirst Trap?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Mary Kom, this is Nikhat Zareen!

Mary Kom, this is Nikhat Zareen!

Telangana CM congratulates World champion Nikhat

Telangana CM congratulates World champion Nikhat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances