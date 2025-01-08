HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India adopts new boxing rules and weight classes

India adopts new boxing rules and weight classes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 16:38 IST

x

Boxing championship

IMAGE: Action from men's national championships in Bareilly. Photograph: Boxing Federation/X

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is conducting the men's national championships in Bareilly in 10 weight categories, in line with the classification introduced by the breakaway World Boxing.

The ongoing event is being held under World Boxing's Technical and Competition Rules, which has 10 instead of the 13 weight categories that feature in the suspended International Boxing Association's (IBA) roster.

The new weight classes are 50kg (Flyweight), 55kg (Bantamweight), 60kg (Lightweight), 65kg (Welterweight), 70kg (Light Middleweight), 75kg (Middleweight), 80kg (Light Heavyweight), 85kg (Cruiserweight), 90kg (Heavyweight) and +90kg (Super Heavyweight).

Out of these, six categories -- 55kg, 60kg, 65, 70kg, 80kg, and 90kg -- are marked as potential Olympics weight categories.

The new categories for women are 48kg (Light Flyweight) is the first division followed by 51kg (Flyweight), 54kg (Bantamweight), 57kg (Featherweight), 60kg (Lightweight), 65kg (Welterweight), 70kg (Light Middleweight), 75kg (Middleweight), 80kg (Light Heavyweight), +81kg (Heavyweight).

 

World Boxing is a breakaway international body aiming to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee and ensure that boxing remains on the Olympic roster.

Formed in April last year after the International Boxing Association was stripped of its status, WB has managed to pull in requisite 60 members and the IOC is expected to take a call on its recognition early next year.

India joined WB a few weeks ago.

Govind Sahani kicks off Nationals with win

Meanwhile, Strandja Memorial silver-medallist Govind Sahani started his Nationals campaign with a commanding win over Mohammad Aarif of Jammu and Kashmir on the opening day on Tuesday.

Devendra Solanki of Rajasthan kicked off the tournament in style, defeating Donald Winston Janumala in the flyweight (47-50kg) category on Tuesday.

In the bantamweight (50-55kg) division, Badal of Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious against Mizoram's Lalhruaitluanga.

The lightweight category saw Goa's Nitesh Chawan outclass Kerala's Mohamed Athif with a dominant 5-0 win, while Arunachal's Ito Ado secured a hard-fought victory over Himanshu Singh.

Bhanu Prakash defeated Ashish in the welterweight (60-65kg) category, while the (70-75kg) weight class featured impressive wins by Nikhil Dubey and Arshpreet Singh Bhatti.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

#nationals#boxing

RELATED STORIES

Konstas: 'My Whole Family Loves Virat'
Konstas: 'My Whole Family Loves Virat'
'Any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak'
'Any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak'
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'
'Every Failure Hurts Rohit'
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?
Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Tips To Conquer Exam Stress

webstory image 2

Hollywood's Big Releases Of 2025

webstory image 3

Fire Fighting Robots at Kumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age0:42

Fitness diva Malaika getting younger with age

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'7:30

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'

Indian Railways successfully completes high-speed trial from Katra to Banihal1:50

Indian Railways successfully completes high-speed trial...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD