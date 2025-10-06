HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
In-form Anisimova wins China Open crown

In-form Anisimova wins China Open crown

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 06, 2025 16:57 IST

Amanda Anisimova celebrates on winning the China Open in Beijing on Sunday

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova celebrates on winning the China Open in Beijing on Sunday. Photograph: China Open/X

Amanda Anisimova secured the second WTA 1000 title of her career, defeating Linda Noskova in the final of the China Open on Sunday.

Anisimova beat Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2, recovering from a mid-match wobble which cost her a set, as per Olympics.com.

Anisimova's fine form continues this season, as she secured the Qatar Open title back in February and followed it up with final finishes in Wimbledon and the US Open.

 

"It has been an incredible few weeks. To get the win today was really special. I am excited for a lot more, and hopefully we can keep going," Olympics.com quoted Anisimova as saying.

The world number four was playing her first tournament since her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final last month and surprised even herself with her run in China. She had concerns that she had taken too much time off after the US Open and was not completely match fit. But her form did not give her worries.

She beat Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals and then made it back-to-back wins over top 10 players as she also defeated compatriot Coco Gauff by 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Anisimova picked up from where she left off against Gauff during the finals, taking just 23 runs to take the first set, where she lost just 12 points.

While her opponent was reeling, she managed to break Anisimova in an 11-minute opening game of the second set and took the second set. When the 20-year-old Czech looked like the winner, Anisimova raised the bar high, breaking in the sixth game and taking a 4-2 lead. She clinched the title with one more break, sealing it with a backhand.

"Amanda has been playing amazingly the whole year," said runner-up Noskova.

"You have been more than annoying for the rest of us!" she added.

