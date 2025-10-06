HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk'

'I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read
Share:

October 06, 2025 09:18 IST

Indian pacer Kranti Goud celebrates with teammates on taking a wicket against Pakistan during their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian pacer Kranti Goud celebrates with teammates on taking a wicket against Pakistan during their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud, who bowled a match-winning spell of 3 for 20 in her 10 overs against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup match on Sunday, said that she does not pay any attention to the talk about India-Pakistan rivalry and just focuses on her bowling.

Batter Sidra Amin's 81, the highest-ever score by a Pakistani batter against India in women's ODIs, went in vain as they lost by 88 runs during their ICC Women's World Cup clash at Colombo on Sunday.

With this, India's women's team maintain a perfect 5-0 record against Pakistan in the women's World Cup. Also, their winning streak in women's ODI against the same opposition is now 12-0.

 

Asked if she pays attention to Indian-Pakistan rivalry talk or has relationship between sides changed after recently tensed political relations, Kranti said, "I do not really know much about that because this was my first match, and honestly, I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk. There is nothing like that for me. I just focus on my job -- my duty is to bowl, and that is what I do."

She also said the talk with team management is to maintain her line and length and continue with what works well for her.

"They have not asked me to try anything different or add variations yet. The message has been simple: keep doing what I am doing in all the matches," he added.

While Pakistan restricted India to 247, bundling out their rivals for the first time ever in ODIs thanks to a historic spell by Diana Baig (4/69), Sidra Amin (81 in 106 balls, with nine fours and a six) barely got support from her batters as Pakistan was bundled out for 159 all out in 43 overs. Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Chasing 248 runs, Pakistan was restricted to 26/3 in 12 overs by an initial burst from Goud. A 69-run fourth-wicket partnership between Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz (33 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) was then broken by Goud, sending Pakistan to a downward spiral. While Sidra had another decent 41-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sidra Nawaz (14), it was just not enough as Deepti joined the party to scalp middle-order and lower-order batters.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

John Jameson: Bombay's English Cricketer
John Jameson: Bombay's English Cricketer
Doors not shut on Jadeja, Tilak close to ODI call-up
Doors not shut on Jadeja, Tilak close to ODI call-up
Aus tour update: Bumrah rested, Hardik set for rehab
Aus tour update: Bumrah rested, Hardik set for rehab
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Why Gill replaced Rohit as ODI skipper
Streaming on YouTube: Ashwin, Babar and the BBL frenzy
Streaming on YouTube: Ashwin, Babar and the BBL frenzy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Villagers Carry Auto Rickshaws on Shoulders After Bridge Collapse in Udhampur0:26

Villagers Carry Auto Rickshaws on Shoulders After Bridge...

Higher reaches of Himachal turn pristine after season's first snowfall1:04

Higher reaches of Himachal turn pristine after season's...

WATCH: Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea power demonstration on USS George H W Bush4:32

WATCH: Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO