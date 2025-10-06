IMAGE: Indian pacer Kranti Goud celebrates with teammates on taking a wicket against Pakistan during their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud, who bowled a match-winning spell of 3 for 20 in her 10 overs against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup match on Sunday, said that she does not pay any attention to the talk about India-Pakistan rivalry and just focuses on her bowling.

Batter Sidra Amin's 81, the highest-ever score by a Pakistani batter against India in women's ODIs, went in vain as they lost by 88 runs during their ICC Women's World Cup clash at Colombo on Sunday.

With this, India's women's team maintain a perfect 5-0 record against Pakistan in the women's World Cup. Also, their winning streak in women's ODI against the same opposition is now 12-0.

Asked if she pays attention to Indian-Pakistan rivalry talk or has relationship between sides changed after recently tensed political relations, Kranti said, "I do not really know much about that because this was my first match, and honestly, I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk. There is nothing like that for me. I just focus on my job -- my duty is to bowl, and that is what I do."

She also said the talk with team management is to maintain her line and length and continue with what works well for her.

"They have not asked me to try anything different or add variations yet. The message has been simple: keep doing what I am doing in all the matches," he added.

While Pakistan restricted India to 247, bundling out their rivals for the first time ever in ODIs thanks to a historic spell by Diana Baig (4/69), Sidra Amin (81 in 106 balls, with nine fours and a six) barely got support from her batters as Pakistan was bundled out for 159 all out in 43 overs. Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Chasing 248 runs, Pakistan was restricted to 26/3 in 12 overs by an initial burst from Goud. A 69-run fourth-wicket partnership between Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz (33 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) was then broken by Goud, sending Pakistan to a downward spiral. While Sidra had another decent 41-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sidra Nawaz (14), it was just not enough as Deepti joined the party to scalp middle-order and lower-order batters.