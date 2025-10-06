HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Young Tigresses gear up for AFC U17 qualifiers

Young Tigresses gear up for AFC U17 qualifiers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
October 06, 2025 16:22 IST

After winning the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bhutan in August, the Young Tigresses continued their training camp in Bengaluru before shifting base to Goa.

IMAGE: After winning the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bhutan in August, the Young Tigresses continued their training camp in Bengaluru before shifting base to Goa. Photograph: AIFF 

Indian U17 women's football team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Monday named a 23-member squad for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 13 to 17 in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

 

Placed in a three-team Group G, India will face hosts Kyrgyz Republic on October 13 and Uzbekistan on October 17.

The group winners will qualify for the 12-team final tournament in China next year.

They will reach Bishkek on Tuesday, six days before the first match, to get acclimatised to the relatively cooler weather in the Kyrgyz capital.

Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fathima.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
