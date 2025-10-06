HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak pacer deflates controversy over contentious run-out

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 06, 2025 10:11 IST

'Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now.'

Controversy erupted during the India-Pakistan women's match when Pakistan batter Muneeba was given out over a contentious run-out during their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday

IMAGE: Controversy erupted during the India-Pakistan women's match when Pakistan batter Muneeba was given out over a contentious run-out during their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Pakistan's right-arm quick, Diana Baig, disclosed that the confusion and issue around opening batter Muneeba Ali's contentious run-out against arch-rival India in Colombo has been "resolved".

Controversies marred the Women's World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The sequence of events that led to Muneeba's dismissal was highly unusual. The highly debated moment unfolded during Pakistan's pursuit of a 248-run target. On the final ball of the fourth over, the Indian players appealed for lbw off Kranti Gaud for Muneeba's dismissal, which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

 

Muneeba had promptly grounded her bat behind the crease before Deepti Sharma threw the ball from the slip cordon that rattled into the stumps. The moment the ball ignited the stumps, Muneeba had briefly raised the willow off the ground, without having any part of her body behind the crease.

Confusion erupted on the field as well as among the spectators after contradictory third-umpire decisions flashed on the big screen. Initially, the TV umpire deemed Muneeba not out, and the India players had started to return to their places. However, the decision was soon overturned, leaving Muneeba puzzled while prompting the Indian players to revel in jubilation.

After Pakistan slumped to a comprehensive 88-run defeat, Diana claimed that the matter had been resolved and told reporters, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved."

After being declared out on 2(12), Muneeba animatedly sought an explanation from the on-field umpires. As she returned towards the dressing room with a look of disbelief, she paused in her stride after receiving instructions from the dugout. Muneeba stayed on the field while Pakistan captain Fatima Sana conversed with fourth-umpire Kim Cotton.

Eventually, the Pakistan captain appeared to make a gesture to Muneeba to leave the field, and the incident that caused a stoppage for several minutes eventually concluded.

ICC Playing Condition 30.1.2 states that, "However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his ground if, in running or diving towards his ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his person or bat, or between the bat and person."

