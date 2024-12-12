News
I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 12, 2024 20:03 IST
In an emotional and humble reflection on his incredible achievement, 18-year-old D Gukesh shared his thoughts after becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, dethroning reigning champion Ding Liren in a dramatic final game.

Moment of triumph

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh is the new World Chess Champion. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

"The game was heading for a draw, but then Ding made a blunder on the 55th move," Gukesh recounted. "I got a bit emotional because I wasn’t expecting to win. But then I saw an opportunity and pressed on."

 

Gratitude and respect for Ding

Gukesh, known for his sportsmanship, was quick to acknowledge Ding's legacy. "To me, Ding is a real world champion. I’m sorry for Ding and his team. I would like to sincerely thank my opponent for a great match."

Decade-long dream realised

"This moment has been my dream for the last 10 years," Gukesh said with a smile. "I’m happy that I’ve finally turned this dream into reality. It’s the best moment of my life."

Gratitude towards parents

D Gukesh

In a heartfelt nod to his family, Gukesh credited his parents for their unwavering support. "The dream of winning the World Chess Championship is bigger for them than it is for me. Their sacrifices and encouragement made this possible."

Staying grounded 

Despite his historic feat, Gukesh remains humble about his place in the chess world. "Winning the World Chess Championship doesn’t mean I’m the best player. That title still belongs to Magnus Carlsen."

