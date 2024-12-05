Chess C'ship: Would Gukesh and Ding cheat?

IMAGE: D. Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren remain tied at 4.5 points each. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Emelianova/FIDE

The World Chess Championship continues to see a neck-and-neck battle between India’s D. Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren of China.

Following another drawn game, the players remain tied at 4.5 points each, with critical moments in preparation, gameplay, and mindset becoming the focal points of their post-match reflections.

Both Gukesh and Liren shared their thoughts on the ongoing contest, highlighting the challenges and nuances of competing at the highest level while maintaining a touch of humour during the press conference.

"It is still the same, the approach ... we just try to play good chess," said Gukesh. "In the last few games, I have managed to play very good chess, and for me, the main thing will be to go there with the same energy, play the same level of chess, and slightly improve on some critical moments. I just hope to continue playing good games, and hopefully, at some point, when I do the right things, I believe that the results will come."

On whether playing with white or black offers any significant advantage, Gukesh added, “Nowadays, there is not much difference between white and black because of the computers ... all the lines that were considered dubious, the computers make them work. Now it’s an equal game with both colours, so I wouldn’t say it’s a huge advantage."

Reflecting on his preparation during the game, Gukesh remarked, "I had seen the idea of pushing my queen-side pawn but probably not in the exact position."

When asked if he followed social media analysis during the match, Gukesh replied, "In general, during events, I do not follow any social media. If there is something I need to know, my team informs me."

Ding Liren, however, shared a different perspective. "There is no need to block social media during the match. Sometimes, I follow it, and sometimes, it’s a way to release the stress."

In a lighter moment during the press conference, both players were asked if they would ever use an opportunity to sneak a peek at chess engines. Gukesh firmly stated, “I wouldn’t want to cheat at any point.” Ding, with a smile, added, "Today I did not have any chance, so maybe I will use it for the future (games)."