Home  » Sports » Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!

Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!

Last updated on: December 12, 2024 18:49 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: Defying all odds, he has toppled the reigning World Chess Champion, Ding Liren of China. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown in Singapore.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

 

D Gukesh

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last won the crown in 2013. 

D Gukesh

D Gukesh

