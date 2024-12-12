News
History Made! Gukesh's iconic winning moment!

History Made! Gukesh's iconic winning moment!

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: December 12, 2024 19:25 IST
D Gukesh’s journey from prodigy to the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is not just a tale of victory but one of passion, perseverance, and profound moments that will inspire generations.

The final moments of D Gukesh’s historic World Chess Championship victory were as unforgettable as the achievement itself.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Victory Celebrated! The usually reserved Gukesh broke into a wide grin and raised his arms in triumph, letting the world witness a rare moment of unbridled emotion after clinching the title. All Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

D Gukesh

IMAGE: The Realisation! A soft smile lit his face earlier, as he double-checked his position and realised he had a winning chance, a stark contrast to his characteristic poker-faced demeanour during matches.

D Gukesh

D Gukesh

IMAGE: The Confirmation. Carefully replaying his moves, Gukesh ensured everything was perfect before making his decisive play, showing the poise and precision of a true champion.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: His opponent, Ding Liren, graciously congratulated him, a heartfelt moment that exemplified the respect shared between chess greats.

D Gukesh

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Tears of Joy! Overwhelmed with emotion, the Chennai teenager teared up, reflecting on the culmination of a decade-long dream finally achieved.

D Gukesh

IMAGE: A Divine Thanks. He quietly thanked God for his remarkable journey.
REDIFF SPORTS
