News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I'm not a favourite'

'I'm not a favourite'

May 18, 2022 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 26-year-old Daniil Medvedev said his body struggles to handle clay and that he would need to raise his game if he was to pose a threat to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the major, which gets underway on Sunday.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev looks dejected after losing his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet at Geneva Open at the Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. The 26-year-old said his body struggles to handle clay and that he would need to raise his game if he was to pose a threat to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the major, which gets underway on Sunday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev has downplayed his chances of mounting a serious challenge at the French Open after the Russian went down to Richard Gasquet at the Geneva Open on Tuesday in his first match back since hernia surgery.

The US Open champion, who last played at the Miami Open at the end of March, was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Gasquet at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

"I don't play my best tennis on clay courts," he told reporters.

"I know that I'm capable of making some good results, as I did in the past. But for this I kind of need to be in the zone.

"I don't feel as confident on clay as on other surfaces, that's why I lost 7-5 in the tie-break ... it's disappointing but I've had tougher losses in my career."

The 26-year-old said his body struggles to handle clay and that he would need to raise his game if he was to pose a threat to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the major, which gets underway on Sunday.

"Clay for my body is the most dangerous surface. For me it's clay courts - every time, every year I have some problems where I cannot be 100%," said Medvedev, who reached the quarter-finals at last year's Roland Garros.

"I'm not a favourite ... but I do want to play well. If I can find my level again, I can be dangerous."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Even the likes of Gayle have struggled: Kishan
Even the likes of Gayle have struggled: Kishan
Isn't That Thomas Cup Ace Lakshya Sen?
Isn't That Thomas Cup Ace Lakshya Sen?
Sara cheers MI; Fan Proposes To Umran
Sara cheers MI; Fan Proposes To Umran
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
SC invokes Article 142, frees Rajiv murder convict
SC invokes Article 142, frees Rajiv murder convict
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Jet Set In Style Like Sayani
Will Nitish Fulfil Sonu Kumar's Dream?
Will Nitish Fulfil Sonu Kumar's Dream?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Archery WC: Compound men assure silver medal

Archery WC: Compound men assure silver medal

Top Performer: Tripathi Keeps SRH Alive

Top Performer: Tripathi Keeps SRH Alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances