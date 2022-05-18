Isn't That Thomas Cup Ace Lakshya Sen?

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai felicitates badminton star Lakshya Sen for the Indian team's Thomas Cup win in Bengaluru, May 17, 2022. Photographs: PTI

Badminton sensation Lakshya Sen returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday two days after the Indian team's Thomas Cup triumph in Bangkok on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was quick to felicitate the 20-year-old native of Almora in Uttarkhand who is now based in Bengaluru where he trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

Lakshya, the World No 5, began India's vicorious campaign against Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final by defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Thereafter, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their matches to make badminton history.