SEE: Shaheen Afridi surprises Haris Rauf

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy PCB/X (formerly Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan's star pacer, Haris Rauf, was awarded a special trophy by his teammate, Shaheen Afridi, to celebrate his remarkable achievement of securing 50 ODI wickets during the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a touching video on their official social media platform, where Shaheen presented Rauf with the prestigious souvenir.

In the video, Shaheen Afridi lauded Haris Rauf not only for his impressive bowling but also for his significant contribution to enhancing Pakistan's fielding performance.

Shaheen expressed his pride in playing alongside Haris, highlighting their long journey together since 2018. He emphasized that Rauf's impact extends beyond his bowling skills, contributing significantly to the team's fielding prowess. Shaheen also conveyed the team's heartfelt wishes for Haris to achieve even greater milestones, including the aspiration for him to claim 300-400 wickets in the future.

During the intense Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah showcased their bowling prowess by dismantling Bangladesh's batting order. This stellar performance resulted in Bangladesh being bundled out for a mere 193 runs in just 38.4 overs.

Pakistan, led by their brilliant bowlers, comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. This remarkable victory unfolded during the Super Four clash, which took place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on a memorable Wednesday.

Haris Rauf's achievement is not just impressive but also historically significant. By reaching the milestone of 50 ODI wickets, Rauf equaled the legendary former pacer, Waqar Younis, in becoming the third-fastest Pakistani bowler to achieve this feat.

Rauf secured his 50th ODI wicket by dismissing the young right-handed batter, Towhid Hridoy. This milestone was accomplished in Rauf's 27th ODI match, placing him among the elite bowlers of Pakistan's cricket history.