News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'A player is going to die', says Medvedev

'A player is going to die', says Medvedev

September 07, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You cannot imagine, one player is going to die and then they're going to see'

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his US Open quarter-final against countryman Andrey Rublev at Flushing Meadows, New York. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Third seed Daniil Medvedev overcame brutal heat and a gritty Andrey Rublev to fight his way into the U.S. Open last four on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over his daughter's godfather, who for the ninth time hit a Grand Slam quarter-final wall.

On another steamy hot day with temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) Medvedev was better able deal with the stifling humidity and heat inside Arthur Ashe Stadium than eighth seed Rublev to make the Flushing Meadows semi-finals for the fourth time in five years.

 

Despite getting the victory, Medvedev was not happy about playing in such difficult conditions, the 2021 champion complaining into the camera while wiping off sweat in the third set: "You cannot imagine, one player is going to die and then they're going to see."

For Rublev it was a familiar end to a Grand Slam, made all the more painful coming at the hands of his good friend Medvedev for the third time and second at the U.S. Open.

Nine times Rublev has contested a Grand Slam quarter-final, losing each one with Medvedev also knocking him out at the same stage of the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.

The all-Russian match lacked the buzz and drama of the all-American late night showdown between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton hours earlier, but the sight of two seeds battling each other and the elements was no less riveting.

"The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer," said Medvedev. "Usually there is not one that suffers so it's tough for both of us.

"Honestly, at the end of the first set I kind of couldn't see the ball anymore," said Medvedev. "I kind of played with sensations.

"Just tried to go for it, tried to run, tried to catch the balls and he did the same."

Rublev got the contest off to a fast start, grabbing the early break for a 3-0 lead, but Medvedev would hit back, sweeping six of the next seven games for a 1-0 lead.

It was an ominous start to the match for Rublev with Medvedev 25-0 at Flushing Meadows after winning the first set.

With the brutal conditions preventing both players from finding any rhythm, the breaks came fast and furious the next two sets.

Twice in the second they would trade breaks before Medvedev again was able to gain the upper hand with one more break.

Despite the straight sets scoreline the match would come to a heroic finish with Rublev serving at 5-4 down in the third and trying to extend the contest, fighting off four match points before Medvedev finally ended the torture on his fifth try.

"Sometimes before the points I was like 'wow it seems like he cannot run anymore' ... but he was there all the time and I was like 'damn, when is he going to be tired?'," said Medvedev. "But actually we were tired all the time."

"So yeah, brutal conditions and super tough to win."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bharat is the original name, but...'
'Bharat is the original name, but...'
Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss
Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss
WC: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets! Here's when...
WC: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets! Here's when...
'There is not a major worry on the price front'
'There is not a major worry on the price front'
Quick Commerce Startup Zepto is 1st Unicorn in 2023
Quick Commerce Startup Zepto is 1st Unicorn in 2023
Jawan Review
Jawan Review
New mom Naomi Osaka reveals ambitious comeback plan
New mom Naomi Osaka reveals ambitious comeback plan

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

US Open: Alcaraz crushes Zverev; Medvedev advances

US Open: Alcaraz crushes Zverev; Medvedev advances

Keys surges to semis; awaits Sabalenka in US Open clash

Keys surges to semis; awaits Sabalenka in US Open clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances