Rediff.com  » News » Prez pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prez pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 01, 2024 22:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed "aarti" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

All photographs: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

In a video shared on the president's official X handle, she was seen kneeling down and bowing before the idol amid religious chants and the sound of cymbals and gongs.

 

This was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.

Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu "aarti" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here.

The president was seen offering a garland of flowers to the Sarayu river as part of the "aarti".

"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya," the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform.

Earlier in the day, the president was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
