HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'I thought I'd quit' - Pooja Rani's stunning comeback

'I thought I'd quit' - Pooja Rani's stunning comeback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 15:38 IST

x

Would have quit trying at Worlds if I didn't win medal at Liverpool: Pooja Rani

Pooja Rani

IMAGE: Pooja Rani finally stood on the coveted World Championship podium in the 80kg category in Liverpool. Photograph: Pooja Rani/Instagram

Seasoned boxer Pooja Rani had decided that if her fourth appearance at the World Boxing Championship ended without a medal, she would not give it another shot.

But as luck would have it, the Bhiwani boxer can dream again. The 34-year-old Tokyo Olympian finally stood on the coveted World Championship podium in the 80kg category in Liverpool.

"Even this time I had told myself, if I don't win, I won't try again," Pooja told PTI.

"I always give my 100 per cent, so losing feels disheartening. But I trained at full tilt for the last four-five months, and I'm glad it has paid off. I had been in proper training since the Nationals in March."

 

Her breakthrough came with a gritty quarterfinal win over Poland's Emilia Kotereska. The four-time Asian Championships medallist eventually bowed out in the semifinals, losing to local favourite Emily Asquith, but walked away with a well-deserved bronze.

"I'm so happy. This was my fourth World Championship, and the first time I've won a medal. It feels special," she said with a smile.

Pooja Rani

Pooja's career has been a story of resilience. A shoulder injury some years ago and burnt hands just before a major tournament threatened to derail her career but the 2014 Asian Games bronze-medallist always fought back.

She had been in peak form ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, winning consecutive Asian Championships titles in 2019 and 2021. But Tokyo ended in heartbreak with a quarterfinal exit in the 75kg division.

Life threw further challenges her way as she lost her father in 2022, and although she competed at the Worlds that May, she decided to take a break soon after.

In early 2023, she got married, before returning to the ring later that year to claim the national title.

But opportunities were scarce, with Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain already securing the 75kg qualification slot for the Paris Games.

"After Tokyo, I was shattered. I felt I had given everything. That's when I thought, 'Enough, I'll rest for a bit now.' I've been boxing since 2009. I took some time off, just enjoyed myself."

Pooja Rani

"But the break stretched longer than I had planned. Looking back, I feel I wasted a couple of years of my (professional) life. If I had kept training, things could have been different," Pooja, who has spent the last one year shuffling between 75kg and 80 kg categories, reflected.

Pooja has made a rousing start to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics cycle.

She stood on the podium at both international events she entered this year, winning silver at the Kazakhstan World Cup in July in the 80kg division, a non-Olympic weight class.

With the 2028 Games in mind, the Bhiwani boxer is already considering a switch. "I'm still thinking of moving down to 70kg," she revealed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

When Modi Treated Vishy To A Gujarati Thali
When Modi Treated Vishy To A Gujarati Thali
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets
All Eyes On Oman: India Hits Nets
Satwik-Chirag storm into pre-quarters, Lakshya exits
Satwik-Chirag storm into pre-quarters, Lakshya exits
'New Respect, New Prestige': How Sports Stars Wished Modi
'New Respect, New Prestige': How Sports Stars Wished Modi
'No Indian Player Wanted To Play Pakistan'
'No Indian Player Wanted To Play Pakistan'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins

VIDEOS

'Never Seen A Leader Who Worked So Tirelessly' Mukesh Ambani Extends Birthday Wish To PM Modi1:32

'Never Seen A Leader Who Worked So Tirelessly' Mukesh...

Massive Crowd Greets PM Modi on 75th B'day Roadshow in MP2:56

Massive Crowd Greets PM Modi on 75th B'day Roadshow in MP

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV