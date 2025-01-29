I-League: Dias puts breaks on Dempo's winless run

IMAGE: Super-sub Nestor Dias scored the 83rd minute winner for Dempo FC in their I-League match against Delhi FC in Margao on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy I-League/X

Nestor Dias came off the bench and netted a goal in the 83rd minute to help Dempo Sports Club slide past Delhi FC with a 1-0 win in the I-League in Margao on Wednesday.

The win snapped Dempo's five-game winless streak and lifted them to seventh place in the standings with 14 points from 11 matches, including four wins, two draws, and five losses.

Delhi FC, however, continued their struggles, extending their winless run to five matches and remaining in the 11th place with just nine points.

The first half saw both the teams creating promising chances, but poor finishing let them down.

Dempo's best opportunity came early when Pruthvesh Pednekar sent in a sharp cross from the right to Knerkitalang Buam, who outran his defender but failed to get a strong enough connection, allowing Delhi goalkeeper Lalmuansanga to make an easy save.

In the second half, Dempo continued to press, with Buam missing another golden chance.

His weak shot was easily blocked by Lalmuansanga, and a follow-up effort by Vieri Colaco was also comfortably collected by the Delhi goalkeeper.

Delhi FC, who had been consistent in their goal-scoring form with at least one goal in eight of their previous 10 matches, struggled on the day.

Their attack lacked the usual sharpness and failed to break down Dempo's solid defense, offering little in terms of a genuine threat.

The breakthrough came when Kapil Hoble made a determined run down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post.

Dias, timing his run to perfection, met the cross with a superb first touch and found himself unmarked.

With plenty of space, he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to score his first goal of the season, securing a much-needed victory for Dempo on home soil.