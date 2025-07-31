HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I had nothing to lose...' Divya on final vs Humpy

July 31, 2025 19:39 IST

"I was just trying to focus on my performance and wasn't thinking about anything else." 

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh with the FIDE Women's World Cup title. Photograph: FIDE/X

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh has said she was not under any kind of pressure while playing the FIDE Women's World Cup final against compatriot Koneru Humpy as she had 'nothing to lose'.

The 19-year-old Divya landed back in India on Wednesday from Batumi, Georgia, to a grand reception after her historic win over Humpy, India’s first woman Grandmaster who is nearly twice her age.

"I never thought I was in any kind of danger. I guess the last mistake which she (Humpy) made, handed me the win," Divya said when asked if she was under pressure in the final.

"I was just trying to focus on my performance and wasn't thinking about anything else," said Divya, who entered the event as an underdog aiming to win a Grandmaster norm.

Divya not only won the tournament and earned the GM title, but also secured a spot in next year's Candidates while becoming richer by $50,000.

She is hopeful that her success will bring big boost to women's chess in India.

"I hope that women's participation will go up in a big way. Also, youngsters will start realising that nothing is impossible.

 

"I don't have a message for the young generation but I request their parents to wholeheartedly support their children (who play chess)," added Divya.

On her arrival at Nagpur airport on Wednesday night, Divya credited her success to her parents and childhood coach.

"My parents have played the biggest role in my career. Without them I would not have reached here. Credit to my family, parents, sister, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi sir. He always wanted me to become the Grandmaster, and this GM title is for him," said Divya dedicating her win to Joshi, who died in 2020 at the age of 40.

Source: PTI
