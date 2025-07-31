HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shahid Kapoor Plays at Lord's and ...

July 31, 2025 18:56 IST

IMAGE: Dressed in full cricketing gear, complete with a white jersey and spikes, Shahid Kapoor looked every bit the part as he showcased his skills on the hallowed turf. Photograph:  Lords Cricket Ground/X

Lights, camera... cricket! Shahid Kapoor traded his script for a bat as he stepped onto the legendary turf of Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, turning heads with his game—and charm—with Mira Rajput cheering him on.

 

Late Wednesday, Shahid shared a cheerful photo dump on Instagram, capturing the highlights of his outing at the 'Home of Cricket.'

Dressed in full cricketing gear, complete with a white jersey and spikes, the actor looked every bit the part as he showcased his skills on the hallowed turf. His enthusiasm was evident in every frame, with action shots of him on the pitch quickly circulating on social media.

Mira Rajput was spotted in the stands, elegantly dressed in white, showing her support with a proud smile. One of the standout pictures features the couple beaming together, clearly relishing the moment.

Captioning his post with a simple, 'What a day!', Shahid summed up the joy of the experience. Lord’s official Instagram account also shared glimpses of the match, writing, 'An absolute privilege to have @shahidkapoor playing at the Home of Cricket today!'

It was a day to remember—where Bollywood flair met cricketing tradition in the most iconic of settings.

PIX: India Fight Back After Losing Openers Cheaply
5 in a row! Shubman Gill's toss curse continues
Karun Nair gets a possible last shot at redemption
'Dhoni No 1 India captain; Kohli fifth'
The Heat is on as Gambhir under the pump
