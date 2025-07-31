PIX: India Fight Back After Losing Openers Cheaply

Images from Day 1 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Thursday.

● SCORECARD

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul is being bowled by England's Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul on a green top but did well to reach 72 for two at lunch on Day 1 of the series-deciding fifth Test against England at The Oval, London, on Thursday.

India made four changes to their Playing XI, bringing in a fit-again Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel for Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thalur and the injured Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to the dugout after being dismissed by England's Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England too made four changes but they had announced it on Wednesday with injured captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unavailable for selection.

On the greenest pitch of the series, the ball expectedly did seam around but it was not swinging significantly.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Playing his first game of the series, Gus Atkinson struck in his second over by having Jaiswal (2) trapped in front. The on-field umpire did not give it out but England reviewed successfully with the incoming ball going on to hit the stumps.

The other pacers Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton struggled for control. Tongue conceded 12 runs in his opening over including 10 via two wides on either side of the stumps.

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing India's KL Rahul. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India reached 36 for one in the first hour of play.

Rahul (14 off 40), who has been India's most solid batter over the course of the series, was the second wicket to fall.

IMAGE: India's Sai Sudharsan picks up a single. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

A short ball from Chris Woakes did not do much but Rahul went for the cut when it was too close to his body, eventually playing on to his stumps.

No. 3 Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill then batted till lunch which was taken early due to a sudden downpour at The Oval after the sun played hide and seek.

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Sai collected two fours down the ground off Tongue and Woakes respectively.

India's leading run getter Gill punched Overton through the cover before using the short arm pull off the pacer for boundaries on either side of the wicket.