Gill eclipses Gavaskar's long-standing record!

IMAGE: India captain Shubman Gill's conistent run in the series against England highlights his growing stature as a Test batter. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Firmly establishing his credentials in the longest format of the game, India skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday reached a significant milestone, surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 47-year-old record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series.

Heading into the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, the stylish right-hander needed 11 more runs to better Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs, which was achieved during the 1978-79 series against West Indies.

Gill reached the milestone in style, punching Jamie Overton through covers for a boundary.

He has so far tallied 737 runs in the ongoing series against England, including four centuries. His highest score of 269 came during the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which propelled India to a historic 336-run victory, their first-ever win at that venue.

Gill now needs 17 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. He has tallied 5,983 runs in 113 matches at an average of 46.62 and a strike rate of 79.92 in three formats.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing series, having scored 737 runs in nine innings.

He is also just 75 runs away from breaking Australian legend Don Bradman's record for most runs in a Test series by a captain.

During the 1936-37 home series against England, Bradman scored 810 runs in five Tests at an average of 90.00, with three centuries and fifty, including a best score of 270.