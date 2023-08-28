News
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 14:24 IST
'I will never say this, the greatest of all time. People say that just the world Championships gold is missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do and I will focus on that. I would not like to say this (greatest of all time).'

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra says the greatest javelin thrower is Czech Jan Zelenzy, who is also Chopra's idol. Photograph: Reuters

Neeraj Chopra has arguably become India's greatest sportsperson of all time but the slightest reference makes the newly-crowned World Champion uncomfortable.

Chopra, who is known for his humility besides his world conquering skills with javelin, won the coveted world title with a solid throw of 88.17m in Budapest on Sunday night.

He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold.

There is no doubt over who is the all-time greatest Indian track and field athlete but the ever modest Chopra doesn't want to get involved in that debate.

 

"I will never say this, the greatest of all time. People say that just the world Championships gold is missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do and I will focus on that. I would not like to say this (greatest of all time).

"If you want to say greatest of all time, it would have to be Jan Zelezny," he said in the context of world record holder in javelin.

Zelezny is the legendary Czech Republic javelin thrower, who holds the world record of 98.48m and won three Olympic and three World Championships gold. He is also Chopra's idol.

World Championships tougher than Olympics

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

"Olympics was very special and World Championships is a big title. If you talk competition-wise, World Championships is always tougher than Olympics. All the athletes come prepared for this.

"Many people came from India here and local public support was also great. Thus win is special."

He also praised his teammates Kishore Kumar Jena and DP Manu, both of whom finished in the top eight.

"Kishore Jena and DP Manu also did very well (finished fifth and sixth). Our athletics is growing. But we have to do a lot of work also. I spoke to Adille sir (AFI president) about the Mondo tracks here and hoping that we will also have this in India just like here. We will do even better in coming years," Chopra added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
