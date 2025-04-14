Minor fire in SRH's team hotel, no injuries reported

IMAGE: None of the SRH players were at the site of the hotel during the fire. Photograph: BCCI

A minor fire broke out in in a star hotel in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills locality, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team were staying, fire department and police officials said on Monday.

The fire was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident, officials added.

The fire was caused by a spark due to a suspected short circuit in the steam room of a spa, on the first floor of the hotel.

According to a fire department, no one was present there at the time.

"It was a minor fire and a fire engine was rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control quickly," a police official at Banjara Hills Police Station said.

Some players of SRH who were staying in another tower of the hotel were not at the site when the blaze was reported and other players who were there checked out later, the officials added.