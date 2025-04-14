HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Minor fire in SRH's team hotel, no injuries reported

Minor fire in SRH's team hotel, no injuries reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 14, 2025 16:27 IST

x

None of the SRH players were at the site of the hotel during the fire

IMAGE: None of the SRH players were at the site of the hotel during the fire. Photograph: BCCI

A minor fire broke out in in a star hotel in Hyderabad's  posh Banjara Hills locality, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team were staying, fire department and police officials said on Monday.

The fire was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident, officials added.

The fire was caused by a spark due to a suspected short circuit in the steam room of a spa, on the first floor of the hotel.

 

According to a fire department, no one was present there at the time.

"It was a minor fire and a fire engine was rushed to spot and the fire was brought under control quickly," a police official at Banjara Hills Police Station said.

Some players of SRH who were staying in another tower of the hotel were not at the site when the blaze was reported and other players who were there checked out later, the officials added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We just need to forget about this game'
'We just need to forget about this game'
Wasn't Bumrah's Reaction Over The Top?
Wasn't Bumrah's Reaction Over The Top?
Angry Kids Troll Dhoni After CSK Losses
Angry Kids Troll Dhoni After CSK Losses
Mentally, I was ready: Nair
Mentally, I was ready: Nair
Umpires carry out bat checks to prevent bias
Umpires carry out bat checks to prevent bias

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Walk in Dr Ambedkar's Footsteps

webstory image 2

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

Odisha's Pana Sankranti: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable at an event in Mumbai1:00

Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable at an event in Mumbai

Hundreds flee Murshidabad, cross river to take shelter in Malda7:24

Hundreds flee Murshidabad, cross river to take shelter in...

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace 1:39

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD