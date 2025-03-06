HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'How can my 'Dad' be a racist. Come on guys'

March 06, 2025 20:57 IST

Former Chelsea player Didier Drogba and Michael Essien defend Jose Mourinho, who has been accused of racism by Galatasaray. 

Didier Drogba played under coach Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

IMAGE: Didier Drogba played under coach Jose Mourinho at Chelsea from 2004 and stayed after the Portuguese left in 2007. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Fenerbahce's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has said he is the opposite of racist following allegations made against him by his club's Turkish rivals Galatasaray.

The 62-year-old was accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments following the 0-0 Super Lig draw between the teams last week, after which he said the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys".

"They (Galatasaray) were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn't know my past," former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach Mourinho told Sky Sports in an interview.

 

"They didn't know my connections with Africa, with African people and African players and African charities.

"So instead of going against me, I think it boomeranged and went against them."

Fenerbahce said Mourinho's comments had been taken out of context and that he was suing Galatasaray for 1,907,000 Turkish lira ($52,366.37) due to "the attack on the personal rights" of their Portuguese coach.

"Everyone knows who I am as a person. Everybody knows my bad qualities, but that is not one of my bad qualities. Exactly the opposite!" added Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho

IMAGE: They (Galatasaray) were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn't know my past, said Jose Mourinho. Umit Bektas/Reuters

"The most important thing is I know who I am, and the attack accusing racism was a bad choice."

Former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba and ex-Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, who both played under Mourinho at Chelsea, came out in defence of the Portuguese.

"I've seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent) is there to prove it," Drogba, who also played for Galatasaray, said.

"How can my "Dad" be a racist. Come on guys."

Mourinho also said the derby with Galatasaray would have been a "disaster" if a Turkish referee had been in charge rather than Slovenian Slavko Vincic, who was appointed at the request of both clubs.

The Turkish Football Federation banned Mourinho for four games and fined him 1,617,000 Turkish lira for what it said were "derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referees" and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football.

The ban and fine were later reduced to two matches and 558,500 Turkish lira after Fenerbahce appealed.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
