HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric

Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2025 19:16 IST

x

India pacer Mohammed Shami has attracted the ire of a Bareilvi cleric for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami has attracted the ire of a Bareilvi cleric for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Kind Courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all," the Bareilvi cleric said.

 

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law," Razvi said.

"Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion," he added.

Reacting to the Bareilvi cleric's statement, Shami's cousin Mohammed Kaif told IANS: 'Roza is obligatory for every Muslim, just like Namaz is. However, when a person is traveling, there are many exemptions. The Imam should read some Islamic books, where it is clearly mentioned that if a person is on a journey or under certain conditions, they can skip roza and make up for it later. Razvi sahab should not says these things for TRP.'

Shami, India's pace spearhead, is in Dubai with the squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, the final which is scheduled for Sunday, March 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Blessed to have gotten the time to spend with him'
'Blessed to have gotten the time to spend with him'
'It wasn't ideal': Miller slams CT semis scheduling
'It wasn't ideal': Miller slams CT semis scheduling
Pakistan's Shakeel timed out after falling asleep!
Pakistan's Shakeel timed out after falling asleep!
'IPL Title Would Be Kohli's Perfect Finish'
'IPL Title Would Be Kohli's Perfect Finish'
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

webstory image 2

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 3

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

VIDEOS

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

Officers take 'nectar bath' with the holy water of Triveni Sangam in Saryu river of Ayodhya2:03

Officers take 'nectar bath' with the holy water of...

Udhampur: Torrential rains cause huge cracks in roads1:40

Udhampur: Torrential rains cause huge cracks in roads

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD