Shami is a criminal: Barelvi cleric

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami has attracted the ire of a Bareilvi cleric for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Kind Courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all," the Bareilvi cleric said.

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law," Razvi said.

"Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion," he added.

Reacting to the Bareilvi cleric's statement, Shami's cousin Mohammed Kaif told IANS: 'Roza is obligatory for every Muslim, just like Namaz is. However, when a person is traveling, there are many exemptions. The Imam should read some Islamic books, where it is clearly mentioned that if a person is on a journey or under certain conditions, they can skip roza and make up for it later. Razvi sahab should not says these things for TRP.'

Shami, India's pace spearhead, is in Dubai with the squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, the final which is scheduled for Sunday, March 9.