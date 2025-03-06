HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'It wasn't ideal': Miller slams CT semi-final scheduling

'It wasn't ideal': Miller slams CT semi-final scheduling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2025 16:30 IST

x

'It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4pm.'

David Miller

IMAGE: South Africa had to catch an early morning flight to Dubai the night after playing their final group game in Karachi before they had to fly back to Lahore after 12 hours. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

South Africa's David Miller has questioned the scheduling of the second Champions Trophy semi-final that his side lost to New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

South Africa had to catch an early morning flight to Dubai the night after playing their final group game in Karachi. With the tournament being played in a hybrid model, both Australia and South Africa were camped in Dubai waiting for the result of the group game between India and New Zealand.

As Group B toppers, South Africa had to take the flight back to Pakistan to play their semi-final as the last-four clash involving India was to be staged in Dubai.

After scoring a hundred in a losing cause, Miller termed the scheduling not ideal.

"It's only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that . It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4pm.

"And at 7.30 in the morning we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate. But it was not an ideal situation still," Miller was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Miller's comments come after his teammate Rassie van der Dussen had referred to India's advantage of playing all their games at one venue.

Though he wants New Zealand to win the final against India, Miller expects it to be a tight affair.

 

"They're both incredibly good teams. India have shown the world how really good they are. They've been playing some good cricket for a number of years now and they've got some seriously good players. It's going to be a great game," said Miller.

South Africa had lost last year's T20 World Cup final to India and on Wednesday they once again failed in a knockout game.

"There were really good contributions, a couple of fifties up front. We had a really good foundation. Unfortunately, in the middle, we lost a couple of wickets too many," he said of the steep run chase against New Zealand.

"At the end of the day, it's a team effort. Everyone's trying out there to do their best. It would have been nice to have a rematch against India. But life is not fair sometimes. Anyone has to work really hard to achieve trophies."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India
The Finest Spinner Who Never Played For India
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket
Axar Patel: India's Mr. Reliable in white-ball cricket
Miller Breaks Sehwag's 2-Decade Record
Miller Breaks Sehwag's 2-Decade Record
New Zealand unfazed by India's Dubai advantage
New Zealand unfazed by India's Dubai advantage
India Needs To Watch Out For Rachin
India Needs To Watch Out For Rachin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 2

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

webstory image 3

Green Keema: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Modi joins local artists as they perform folk dance in Mukhwa1:20

Modi joins local artists as they perform folk dance in...

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral dress1:06

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral...

Jaishankar shuts down Pak journalist's 'nervous' question on Kashmir issue4:51

Jaishankar shuts down Pak journalist's 'nervous' question...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD