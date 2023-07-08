News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Beckham inspired this Tunisian player at Wimbledon

How Beckham inspired this Tunisian player at Wimbledon

July 08, 2023 19:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur meets David Beckham at Wimbledon. Photographs: Ons Jabeur/Instagram

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur was full of praise for former England midfielder David Beckham after their meeting this week, saying the encounter inspired her to play well.

 

Jabeur made quick work of Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in 45 minutes to move into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

"Such an amazing person. I was really looking forward to meeting him," she told reporters.



Jabeur received a hug from Beckham, and the Tunisian sixth seed hinted that she might have enjoyed that moment more than the triumph against Bai.

'Don’t tell my husband that but yes, I did enjoy that hug, and the very nice conversation with him," she said.

Jabeur added that they discussed various topics such as football and tennis in general. Beckham also expressed his interest in potentially watching some matches in the US.

"I love to meet those athletes because I believe I can learn a lot from him. Hopefully I can meet many more," she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon
Bopanna-Ebden make winning start at Wimbledon
Sania Returns To Wimbledon...
Sania Returns To Wimbledon...
Tennis bias exposed: Alize Cornet highlights disparity
Tennis bias exposed: Alize Cornet highlights disparity
'I can't bat like Pujara or Pujara can't bat like me'
'I can't bat like Pujara or Pujara can't bat like me'
'Forget and forgive': Pilot buries hatchet with Gehlot
'Forget and forgive': Pilot buries hatchet with Gehlot
Duleep: South Zone edge North; set up West final
Duleep: South Zone edge North; set up West final
Wimbledon PIX: Haddad Maia in 4th round for first time
Wimbledon PIX: Haddad Maia in 4th round for first time

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Wimbledon PIX: Haddad Maia in 4th round for first time

Wimbledon PIX: Haddad Maia in 4th round for first time

17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!

17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances