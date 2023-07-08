News
Wimbledon PIX: Haddad Maia in fourth round for first time

July 08, 2023 18:48 IST
Images from Day 6 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Saturday.

IMAGE: Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning her third round match against Sorana Cirstea during Day 6 of Wimbledon on Saturday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Beatriz Haddad Maia moved into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sorana Cirstea on Saturday, a minute before play was suspended due to rain.

 

Haddad Maia, who became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 in the WTA rankings after her semi-final run at Roland Garros a month ago, shot out of the blocks on a cloudy morning to convert two early breaks and take a 3-0 lead.

Cirstea could be heard urging herself to "Fight, fight, fight," and although she fought back with a break of her own, Haddad Maia attacked the Romanian's weaker second serve to break once again and serve out the opening set.

IMAGE: Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 in the WTA rankings. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Unable to match the power of the taller Haddad Maia on long rallies, a frustrated Cirstea had animated conversations with her coach between games as she sought answers but found few solutions as the Brazilian went 4-0 up in the second set.

Backed into a corner, the 33-year-old Romanian finally got on the board in the second set when she induced a rare unforced error off Haddad Maia's forehand before serving to stay in the match.

But that only delayed the inevitable as Haddad Maia ground Cirstea down in her final service game and clinched victory on her first match point. And just in time as the rain came down, the players scrambled off, and the covers came on under grey London skies.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
British balloon bursts as valiant Murray fizzles
Djokovic survives Wawrinka's late surge
Sania Returns To Wimbledon...
'Forget and forgive': Pilot buries hatchet with Gehlot
Duleep: South Zone edge North; set up West final
It's a trishul of development: Fadnavis on Ajit entry
MP shocker: Video shows man forced to lick feet

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

