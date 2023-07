Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza who bid farewell to the sport earlier this year, has made a surprise return to Wimbledon, albeit in a new capacity.

In an Instagram post, she revealed her presence at the tournament, hinting at a mysterious role she is undertaking.

'Back at Wimbledon, embracing a different role this time', she declared, holding a microphone, sheltered under an umbrella.