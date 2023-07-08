News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!

17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!

Source: PTI
July 08, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Teenaged GM Gukesh defeats idol Anand in Rapid segment

Viswanathan Anand

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scored a memorable win over illustrious compatriot and idol Viswanathan Anand in the eighth round of the Rapid event of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament in Zagreb, part of the Grand Chess Tour.

The 40-move win for the 17-year-old Gukesh late on Friday was his first ever over Anand and came in his maiden tournament match against the five-time world champion.

The two Indians have 10 points each and are tied for fourth place.

"It was a very important win. I'm happy," Gukesh told the Grand Chess Tournament's social media handle.

 

"I thought I was better, but he equalised quite easily. Then he blundered the back rank. And after that the position got really tricky. It was very hard to play from there.

"We were discussing the game," he said about the discussion he had with Anand after the match.

Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi remained co-leaders after the final day of the Rapid event, each with 12 points.

While the day 1 leader Anand stumbled and fell two points behind the leaders, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen bounced back into form to take the clear third position going into two full days of blitz next.

Apart from the loss to Gukesh, Anand could only draw his games against Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and Nepomniachtchi in rounds seven and nine respectively.

Gukesh started the final day of the Rapid section with a loss to Caruana before stunning Anand and holding Duda to a draw.

A 18-round blitz segment follows the rapid event in the tournament which features top players including Carlsen, Anand and Nepomniachtchi among others.

The time control for the rapid portion is 25+10, with 2 points awarded for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 for a loss.

The blitz portion will have a time control of 5+2, using the typical 1, 1/2, 0 scoring system.

The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, featuring the world's best players. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Indians Win Hearts In Barbados
Indians Win Hearts In Barbados
Dominant Sindhu, resilient Sen in Canada Open semis
Dominant Sindhu, resilient Sen in Canada Open semis
British balloon bursts as valiant Murray fizzles
British balloon bursts as valiant Murray fizzles
Disqualification case: 2 Sena factions get notices
Disqualification case: 2 Sena factions get notices
Jim Sarb Is SCREAMING For...
Jim Sarb Is SCREAMING For...
How Air India Got Funds To Buy Planes
How Air India Got Funds To Buy Planes
'Everyone praises my dance, but...'
'Everyone praises my dance, but...'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Team India's Jet, Set And Go!

Team India's Jet, Set And Go!

Dada at 51: Ganguly's untold stories revealed

Dada at 51: Ganguly's untold stories revealed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances