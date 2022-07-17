News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hold elections to avoid jeopardising WC '23: FIH fires ultimatum

Hold elections to avoid jeopardising WC '23: FIH fires ultimatum

Source: PTI
July 17, 2022 00:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The High Court held that HI's appointment of Batra as its life member and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal, and thus the administrative setup of the national federation was erroneous or illegal

IMAGE: The High Court held that HI's appointment of Batra as its life member and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal, and thus the administrative setup of the national federation was erroneous or illegal. Photograph: Ali Bharmal/Getty Images for FIH

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will write to the Committee of Administrators governing Hockey India, asking it to conduct elections and avoid "jeopardising" the men's World Cup to be held in Odisha in January.

 

The executive board of the FIH on Friday took the decision to send an official communication to the CoA at its meeting in Terrassa, Spain on the sidelines of the Women's World Cup.

"FIH will send an official communication to the Committee of Administrators of Hockey India with a request to have elections for India's hockey governing body held as soon as possible, in order not to jeopardise the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023," the FIH stated on Saturday.

The world governing body's next meeting of the executive board will be held on November 3 ahead of the FIH Congress that will be held virtually on November 4-5, 2022.

Hockey India's situation is expected to be reviewed again in FIH's next executive board meeting.

The Delhi High Court in May placed Hockey India under a three-member CoA after observing that the federation had violated the National Sports Code.

The court ruling came on a petition filed by former India player Aslam Sher Khan, who had challenged Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra's appointment as a life member of Hockey India.

The High Court held that HI's appointment of Batra as its life member and Elena Norman as CEO were illegal, and thus the administrative setup of the national federation was erroneous or illegal.

SA to host Indoor World Cup in Feb '23

Meanwhile, South Africa was confirmed as host of the next FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held in Pretoria from February 5-11.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of World Athletics
Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of World Athletics
What are Mrs & Mr Messi Doing In Paris?
What are Mrs & Mr Messi Doing In Paris?
Aishwary Tomar hits gold in Changwon Shooting W Cup
Aishwary Tomar hits gold in Changwon Shooting W Cup
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open
India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG
India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo quits portfolio
Space for opposition is diminishing: CJI Ramana
Space for opposition is diminishing: CJI Ramana

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Ahead of CWG, hockey team working on problem areas

Ahead of CWG, hockey team working on problem areas

India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG

India to send 322-strong contingent for CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances