Aishwary Tomar hits gold in Changwon Shooting World Cup

IMAGE: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar got the better of Hungary's Zalan Peklar to finish on top of the field in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, in Changwon, on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, in Changwon, on Saturday.

The Indian marksman beat Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 to finish on top of the field.

He also topped the qualification round with a score of 593.

The seasoned Istvan, also from Hungary, bagged the bronze in the event.

In the ranking round, Tomar shot perfect scores in the first two kneeling and prone positions but lost all of his seven points in the final standing position.

Chain Singh, another Indian in the fray, finished seventh in the final event.

The Sports Authority of India tweeted about Tomar's victory.

"GOLD for India. Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold at the @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon," read the tweet.