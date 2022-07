IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo at the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Antonella Rocuzzo/Instagram

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo looked happy and very much in love, as they partied at the Eiffel Tower on Thursday.

The couple wore their biggest smiles as they sat against the backdrop of the Parisian symbol of love.

Childhood sweethearts, Messi and Rocuzzo exchanged wedding vows on June 30, 2017 and have three children.