News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of World Athletics

Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of World Athletics

July 16, 2022 05:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon crosses the finish line to win the women's 20 Kilometres race walk at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

IMAGE: Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon crosses the finish line to win the women's 20 kilometres race walk at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Peruvian Kimberly Garcia Leon won the first gold medal of the World Championships on Friday in the 20 kilometres race walk in a time of 1:26:58 seconds, with Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claiming silver and China's Qieyang Shijie taking bronze.

 

Qieyang and Garcia Leon shared a 20-second lead over the rest of the pack at the halfway mark and battled shoulder-to-shoulder through the next five kilometres under sunny, hot conditions.

But with three kilometres left to go, 28-year-old Garcia Leon pulled away from the 2012 Olympic champion, who took silver three years ago, and broke the tape before embracing a member of her team.

Four-time champion Liu Hong, who led a Chinese podium sweep three years ago in Doha and collected bronze in the 2020 Olympics last year, came up short, finishing fifth in 1:29:00.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Stokes rested from South Africa T20s, Potts called up
Stokes rested from South Africa T20s, Potts called up
'Chahal has found a method to reinvent himself'
'Chahal has found a method to reinvent himself'
Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic season
Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic season
Thorpe gets his due 110 years after double gold
Thorpe gets his due 110 years after double gold
Police oppose Teesta's bail, name Ahmed Patel
Police oppose Teesta's bail, name Ahmed Patel
Kin of K'taka riot victim throws Sidda's ex-gratia
Kin of K'taka riot victim throws Sidda's ex-gratia
Over 13L booster jabs administered to 18-59 age group
Over 13L booster jabs administered to 18-59 age group

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Singapore Open: Sindhu in semis; heartbreak for Saina

Singapore Open: Sindhu in semis; heartbreak for Saina

Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?

Is Kohli blocking Hooda's place in T20 team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances