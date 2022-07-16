Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of World Athletics

IMAGE: Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon crosses the finish line to win the women's 20 kilometres race walk at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Peruvian Kimberly Garcia Leon won the first gold medal of the World Championships on Friday in the 20 kilometres race walk in a time of 1:26:58 seconds, with Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claiming silver and China's Qieyang Shijie taking bronze.

Qieyang and Garcia Leon shared a 20-second lead over the rest of the pack at the halfway mark and battled shoulder-to-shoulder through the next five kilometres under sunny, hot conditions.

But with three kilometres left to go, 28-year-old Garcia Leon pulled away from the 2012 Olympic champion, who took silver three years ago, and broke the tape before embracing a member of her team.

Four-time champion Liu Hong, who led a Chinese podium sweep three years ago in Doha and collected bronze in the 2020 Olympics last year, came up short, finishing fifth in 1:29:00.