HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Historic! Sheetal Devi Shatters Another Ceiling in Indian Archery

Historic! Sheetal Devi Shatters Another Ceiling in Indian Archery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 19:25 IST

x

Qualifies for India's able-bodied archery team for Asia Cup

Sheetal Devi was first woman armless archer to win Para Worlds gold in September 2025

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi was first woman armless archer to win Para Worlds gold in September 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/The Khel India X-Grab

Para-archer Sheetal Devi, the world compound champion born without arms, was picked in the Indian able-bodied junior team on Thursday, for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah, shattering a massive barrier.

Her selection marks another historic first for Sheetal -- the inclusion of a para-athlete in an Indian team for an able-bodied international competition.

 

"When I started competing, I had a small dream -- to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn't make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer,” Sheetal wrote on her social media handles.

Winner of a bronze medal in the mixed team compound event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Sheetal drew inspiration from Turkey's Paris Paralympic champion Oznur Cure Girdi, who also competes in able-bodied events at the world level.

Competing among more than 60 able-bodied archers from across the country under identical conditions, the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir finished third overall in the rigorous four-day national selection trials held in Sonipat.

Sheetal scored 703 points in the qualification rounds -- 352 in the first and 351 in the second -- matching top qualifier Tejal Salve's total.

In the final rankings, Tejal (15.75 points) and Vaidehi Jadhav (15 points) took the top two spots, while Sheetal secured third place with 11.75 points, narrowly edging out Maharashtra's Dnyaneshwari Gadadhe by 0.25 points.

Trained at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, Sheetal has already carved her name in history by becoming the first female armless world champion in para archery this year.

Teams

Recurve: Men's: Rampal Choudhary (AAI), Rohit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Mayank Kumar (Haryana); Women: Kondapavuluri Yuktha Sri (Andhra Pradesh), Vaishnavi Kulkarni (Maharashtra), Kratika Bichpuriya (Madhya Pradesh).

Compound: Men: Pradhuman Yadav, Vasu Yadav, Devansh Singh (all Rajasthan); Women's: Tejal Salve, Vaidehi Jadhav (both Maharashtra), Sheetal Devi (Jammu and Kashmir).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'This combination suits us'
'This combination suits us'
Ton-up Jurel rescues India A; Pant falls cheaply again
Ton-up Jurel rescues India A; Pant falls cheaply again
Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final
Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final
Indian women's cricket star in race for ICC honour
Indian women's cricket star in race for ICC honour
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bihar Deputy CM Vs Lakhisarai SP Heated exchange caught on cam after Vijay Sinha convoy attacked2:50

Bihar Deputy CM Vs Lakhisarai SP Heated exchange caught...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in state-level Yuva Mahotsav in Dehradun1:10

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in...

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President Droupadi Murmu19:00

Womens World Cup Winner Team India meets President...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO