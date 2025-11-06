HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'This combination suits us'

'This combination suits us'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 18:51 IST

x

Shivam Dube celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Shivam Dube celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav credited his players' tactical awareness with bat and ball for his team's 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 in Carrara, Gold Coast, on Thursday.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played pivotal roles as India defended a modest total of 168 with a disciplined bowling performance to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman and Abhishek started, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly. It was a complete team effort from the batters," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Defending a competitive score, the Indian bowlers produced a clinical display, with all of them among the wickets.

 

"The message is clear. Me and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir), we are on the same page. There was a little dew but the bowlers adapted quickly," he added.

All-rounders Shivam Dube (2/20) and Washington Sundar (3/3) made significant contributions with the ball, sharing five wickets between them.

"Always good to have bowlers give you 2-3 overs. This combination suits us. People chipping in, raising their hands, bailing their side is great," Suryakumar said.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 56 for the opening wicket

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 56 for the opening wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh expressed disappointment at the loss but praised India's all-round performance.

"I thought 167 was par. It provided us with a few challenges. We failed to go over the line. Fair play to India and they are a world-class team," Marsh said.

With the Ashes approaching, Australia have had to make several changes, with key players leaving the T20 squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England.

"It is great. You ideally want to have a full-strength side at all times but the boys have a big series coming up. We want to give more boys the opportunity. I think it's great especially in a high-pressure game like this," Marsh added.

Player of the Match, Axar Patel said he focused on assessing the pitch conditions before making his move with the bat and looked to exploit the good length while bowling.

"I batted at No. 7 and had a chance to look at the wicket. There was some unexpected bounce, so I waited for my position and just hit," said the 31-year-old, who struck an 11-ball 21 to boost India's total.

On his bowling figures of two for 20, Axar said: "I was thinking what was the batter's strength. If the batter was looking to hit me down the ground, I was looking to hit the good length."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Bowlers do star turn as India take 2-1 lead
PIX: Bowlers do star turn as India take 2-1 lead
How India Spinners Triggered Chaotic Aussie Collapse!
How India Spinners Triggered Chaotic Aussie Collapse!
Ton-up Jurel rescues India A; Pant falls cheaply again
Ton-up Jurel rescues India A; Pant falls cheaply again
Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final
Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final
Indian women's cricket star in race for ICC honour
Indian women's cricket star in race for ICC honour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur During Phase 1 of Bihar Election1:04

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur...

Dense layer of smog seen in Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi as the air quality remains deteriorated1:13

Dense layer of smog seen in Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi as...

UP CM Yogi inaugurates flats under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Housing Scheme in Lucknow3:39

UP CM Yogi inaugurates flats under Sardar Vallabhbhai...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO