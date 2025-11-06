HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final

Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 WC final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 17:23 IST

x

The Narendra Modi Stadium had also hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final between Indian and Australia

IMAGE: The Narendra Modi Stadium had also hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final between Indian and Australia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BCCI has shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata Chennai and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup with the final to be played in Ahmedabad.

 

The 2023 ODI World Cup final, between India and Australia, was also hosted by Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over one lakh.

That edition of the marquee competition was held across 10 venues in total.

It is learnt that the ICC will announce the full schedule of the February-March tournament next week.

The event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka which will act as a neutral venue for Pakistan as per an agreed arrangement with India. Colombo is among the three host cities in Sri Lanka.

India will go into the home World Cup as defending champions, having won the previous edition in Barbados in June last year.

The five chosen venues in India are Tier 1 cities and are expected to draw in packed crowds.

If Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will be played in Sri Lanka.

Irrespective of the host nation, India and Pakistan will play all their games at a neutral venue till 2027, as per the agreement reached by the ICC, BCCI and the PCB.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
How England loss spurred Harmanpreet and Co to WC triumph
How England loss spurred Harmanpreet and Co to WC triumph
Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win
Waited for this since 2017: Diana Edulji on World Cup win
World Cup winner Kranti Gaud gets windfall from MP govt
World Cup winner Kranti Gaud gets windfall from MP govt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 2

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's Startup Stars 2025: Zepto Rules

VIDEOS

Misa Bharti exudes confidence in RJD winning Bihar polls with massive numbers1:10

Misa Bharti exudes confidence in RJD winning Bihar polls...

UP CM Yogi inaugurates flats under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Housing Scheme in Lucknow3:39

UP CM Yogi inaugurates flats under Sardar Vallabhbhai...

Lalu Yadav Rabri Devi along with Tejashwi and daughters cast vote in 1st phase of Bihar election8:35

Lalu Yadav Rabri Devi along with Tejashwi and daughters...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO