Historic! India win first-ever Chess Olympiad GOLD

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chess Olympiad/X

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh sealed a remarkable Chess Olympiad campaign with a decisive victory over Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

Playing with the black pieces, Gukesh showcased his exceptional positional skills, securing a well-deserved win.

This victory solidified Gukesh's position as the top scorer in the tournament, earning him an individual gold medal on Board One.

The win, coupled with Arjun Erigaisi's triumph over Jan Subelj, propelled India to a historic gold medal in the open category.

The Indian team's maiden gold at an in-person Chess Olympiad marked a significant milestone.

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi beat Jan Subelj. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Their previous best performances were bronze medals secured in 2022 (Chennai) and 2014 (Tromso, Norway).

The team, comprised of Gukesh, Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Srinath Narayanan, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament.