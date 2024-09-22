India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses

It has been 4,302 days since India last lost a Test series at home.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, September 22, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

India's thumping win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Sunday turned out to be a major milestone victory.

The result ensured that India now have more wins than defeats in Test cricket.



For the first time in their 92-year-old Test history, India boast of a positive win-loss ratio in the five day format.



The Chennai victory took India's tally to 179 victories in 580 Tests played so far, while they have lost 178 games.

Earlier in March, India had trounced England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala to equal their win-loss record in Tests.

India's showing in Tests has improved considerably in the last couple of decades.

From 1932 to 2000, India had 63 wins against 112 defeats in 336 Tests. But since 2000, India's graph has been on the up with 117 wins against 69 losses in 250 games.



India's record in Test cricket:

Tests Played 580 Won 179 Lost 178 Draw 222 Tied 1

Interestingly, it was the same venue -- the M A Chidambaram stadium -- where India registered their first ever Test victory in their 25th attempt.

The hosts captained by Vijay Hazare thrashed England by an innings and eight runs in February 1952 to end a two-decade long wait for their maiden win in Test cricket.



India played their first ever Test in 1932 against England at Lord's, starting on June 25, 1932 under C K Nayudu's captaincy. India went to lose the four Test series 3-0 with one game finishing in a draw.



India are the seventh team to have a positive win-loss ratio in Test cricket after Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa and Afghanistan.

The first Test victory also ensured that India will continue their 12-year unbeaten run at home as they took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two Test series against Bangladesh.

It has been 4,302 days since India last lost a Test series at home, ever since losing 1-2 to England in the four-match series in 2012-2013.

They have won 14 Test series in a row at home since 2013, which includes 41 match wins, four defeats and seven draws.