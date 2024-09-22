Pant, The Greatest Comeback Story

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

After a 20-month absence from Test cricket, Rishabh Pant's return was sensational.

In the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, the wicket-keeper-batter unleashed a blistering century that showcased his trademark aggression and skill.

Pant's sixth Test century, a dazzling 109 off just 128 balls, not only cemented his reputation as a game-changer but also placed him level with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicket-keeper in Test cricket.

While Dhoni achieved this feat over 90 Tests, Pant has matched it in just 34 games.

Pant's return to the Test arena came after a long absence of nearly 20 months, with his last appearance in the format being in December 2022 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

His comeback was made even more poignant by the fact that he had survived a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. As he raised his bat to celebrate his hundred, Pant looked to the heavens, offering thanks for his second chance.

Walking in at No. 5 during India's first innings with the team in trouble at 34/3, Pant's aggressive 39 off 52 balls helped steady the ship, but an overzealous stroke saw him dismissed soon after lunch.

In the second innings, with India precariously placed at 83/3, Pant showed remarkable composure. The loss of early wickets, including Virat Kohli's for 17, gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope, but Pant's innings shut that down.

Balancing caution with his trademark aggression, Pant rescued India from a potential collapse.

Resuming Day 3 on 12 not out, Pant started cautiously, reaching 36 by the drinks break before launching a ferocious attack on the Bangladesh bowlers.

He brought up his fifty off 88 balls, and his next 50 came in just 26 deliveries, peppered with his signature one-handed six, audacious scoops, and straight drives. A life on 71, when he was dropped by Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, further boosted his confidence.

Pant was eventually dismissed for 109, caught and bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, but not before his century had sent social media and the cricketing world into a frenzy.

As Pant walked off the field, the crowd erupted in applause, a fitting tribute to his remarkable innings. His century was more than just a milestone; it was a symbol of hope, inspiration, and the enduring spirit of cricket.